Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
IS opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
About ironSource
