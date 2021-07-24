Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

