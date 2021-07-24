Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Plains Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 25.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

