BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

