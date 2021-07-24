FY2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

