Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.17 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.27.

CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,464.33.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.