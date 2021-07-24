Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.16 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RMYHY. Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

