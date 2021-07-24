Temenos AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Temenos in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14. Temenos has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

