Temenos AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Temenos in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
About Temenos
Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
