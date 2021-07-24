Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.73.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

