Zacks Investment Research Lowers ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

