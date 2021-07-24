Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

