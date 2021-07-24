Financial Survey: Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) versus Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and Lakeland Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $38.07 million 1.80 $8.55 million N/A N/A Lakeland Financial $239.95 million 6.00 $84.34 million $3.30 17.26

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial 27.82% 22.76% 1.61% Lakeland Financial 37.62% 14.03% 1.58%

Volatility and Risk

Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Village Bank and Trust Financial and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial business loans for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through nine full-service branch banking offices and a mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 offices in fifteen counties, including 44 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

