Piper Sandler Comments on TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $3,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.