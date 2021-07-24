FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $12.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.02.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

