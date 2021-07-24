Trifast (LON:TRI) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Trifast to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trifast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 213.33 ($2.79).

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £189.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.25. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

