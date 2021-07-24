Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,395.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,395 ($31.29) and last traded at GBX 2,355 ($30.77), with a volume of 54224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,115 ($27.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Sindall Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,219.17.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

