Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,706 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,663.11 ($21.73).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.23. The firm has a market cap of £35.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17.

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.