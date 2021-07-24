Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £160 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £160 ($209.04) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £164.09 ($214.38).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £128.75 ($168.21) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The company has a market cap of £22.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £131.73.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

