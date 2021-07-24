Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.78

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.78 and traded as high as C$20.50. Savaria shares last traded at C$20.40, with a volume of 60,167 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIS. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.16.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.9607127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

