CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAE. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$39.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.56. CAE has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.14.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

