Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $866.64

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 866.64 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.31), with a volume of 83,861 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £978.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 866.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

