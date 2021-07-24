Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $866.64

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 866.64 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.31), with a volume of 83,861 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £978.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 866.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

