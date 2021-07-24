(WZR.V) (CVE:WZR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

(WZR.V) (CVE:WZR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.28. (WZR.V) shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 26,847 shares traded.

(WZR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WZR)

WesternZagros Resources ULC, formerly WesternZagros Resources Ltd, is a Canada-based international oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquiring properties and exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds working interest in each of the Garmian production sharing contract (PSC) and the Kurdamir PSC.

