Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLDR. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

