Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lightspeed POS in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

LSPD stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.76.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,157,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

