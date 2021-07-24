Qualtrics International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Qualtrics International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

XM opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,364,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

