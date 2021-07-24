Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $31.01 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.40, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CAE by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in CAE by 2.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in CAE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

