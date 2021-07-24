Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.13.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$36.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.15. The company has a market cap of C$9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1369473 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

