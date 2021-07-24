Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $35.33 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $219.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.56.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,687.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

