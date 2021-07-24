AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.