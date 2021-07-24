Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a $5.21 price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

