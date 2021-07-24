Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPLUY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Commerzbank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

