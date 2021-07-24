Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.88.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

