Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.88.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.92.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
