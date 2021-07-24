AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

SKFRY stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.25. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

