Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $157.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.10. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

