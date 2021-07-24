Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $864.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $833.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $792.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

