easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,908.56.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

