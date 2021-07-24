Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RBA opened at C$76.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$58.65 and a one year high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

