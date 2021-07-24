Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Decreased by Analyst

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for EXFO in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

EXFO has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on EXFO and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $338.38 million, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.