Brokers Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

TSE:NOA opened at C$19.40 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.58 and a 1-year high of C$21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,890. Insiders sold a total of 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894 over the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

