Piper Sandler Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $188.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

