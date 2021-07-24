AT&T (NYSE:T) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

NYSE:T opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

