Avnet, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avnet in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Avnet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

