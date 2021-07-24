Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

