Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Delivery Hero in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delivery Hero’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF opened at $150.00 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.80.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

