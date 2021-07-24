Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 411 ($5.37). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 30,938 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WIN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £510.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 433.45.
In other news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).
Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.
