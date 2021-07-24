TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 7,600 shares trading hands.

TGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £90.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.48.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

