DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

