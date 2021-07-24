Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 44.43 ($0.58). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 294,738 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.49. The stock has a market cap of £159.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42.

In related news, insider Robert Forrester acquired 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69). Also, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

