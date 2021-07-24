Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

