Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.56 ($155.96).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €118.29.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

